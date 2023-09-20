Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.12 on October 2nd

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share by the bank on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a dividend payout ratio of 9.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $0.03 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 466.7%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 39,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,791. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

