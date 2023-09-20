Heartland BancCorp (HLAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS HLAN traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. 241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. The company also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

