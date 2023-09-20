Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27 on October 16th

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$30.78 and a 52 week high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.27 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$130.33 million during the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

