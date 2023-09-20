Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

