Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 1,132 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,913,971.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 880,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,754,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

