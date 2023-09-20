Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Generac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Generac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,414,245. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GNRC traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $112.15. The stock had a trading volume of 60,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,187. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $193.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.04.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

