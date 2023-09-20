Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 46,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $120.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

