Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 898 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 216,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,888,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,922,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,451,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,192,000 after buying an additional 11,407,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.06. 1,646,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,333,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.