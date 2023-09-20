Secure Asset Management LLC Has $920,000 Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,450,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 107,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.25. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $33.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 152.27% and a negative return on equity of 103.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $25,752.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $25,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $36,551.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,675 shares in the company, valued at $966,363.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 162,678 shares of company stock worth $4,323,280 and have sold 26,517 shares worth $772,439. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Articles

