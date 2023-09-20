U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,162,851. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

