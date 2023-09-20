Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Enphase Energy makes up 0.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, hitting $124.25. 655,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,940. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENPH. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $221.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

