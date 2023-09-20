TCP Asset Management LLC Buys 72,828 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

TCP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.2% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $724,787,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. 39,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

