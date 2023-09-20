iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.5% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $446.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.