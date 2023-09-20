Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $508.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $539.98 and its 200-day moving average is $540.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

