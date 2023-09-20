Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $28.79 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $28,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 643,711 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 927,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 880,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 837,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,287,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

