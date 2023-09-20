Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,353 shares of company stock valued at $20,858,635. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after acquiring an additional 490,793,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $541.69 on Wednesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $570.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $531.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.57. The company has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

