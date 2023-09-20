Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $24.89 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.92.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

