Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 7,900 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $29,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BX shares. TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

Blackstone stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $115.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

