First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.9% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 803,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 510,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,615,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,023,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,329,000 after buying an additional 421,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,038,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS remained flat at $47.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.80. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

