TCP Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.2% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.74. 278,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.27. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

