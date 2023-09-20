TCP Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,420,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after purchasing an additional 817,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,944,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,952,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,011. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.