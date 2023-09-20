TCP Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 143,819 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 2,044.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,943 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 39,952 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.96. 5,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,942. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

