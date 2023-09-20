Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.6% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 1,159,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,498. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.