Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $13,052,000.

RPV stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,711. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.99.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

