Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,848. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

