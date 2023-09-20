Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,002,000 after buying an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 120,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

