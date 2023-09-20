Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.36. 3,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

