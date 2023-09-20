AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,742.00 at Barclays

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,886.00 to $3,006.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,724.89.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,475.12 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,050.21 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,503.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,510.23. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.69 by $1.77. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 130.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total transaction of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.