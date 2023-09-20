AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,975.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.74.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,475.12 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,503.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,510.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.69 by $1.77. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $40.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 130.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

