Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 695.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 32.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 19,324 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.73.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $67.86. 434,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,080. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

