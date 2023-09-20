NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 35,045 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,992,000 after purchasing an additional 161,197 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,828,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,509,000 after purchasing an additional 206,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,972,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

