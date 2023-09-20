Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.44.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,159.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $265.96 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.52. The company has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.