RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $478.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $536.88.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

