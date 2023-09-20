S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Lessened by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $389.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.78. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,466. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

