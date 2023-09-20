Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 440 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Stryker were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $293.71 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $200.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.80 and its 200 day moving average is $286.28. The company has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

