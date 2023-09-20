3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 254,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $133.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

