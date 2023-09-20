Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,000 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 33.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

STX stock opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $74.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,178 shares of company stock worth $14,701,258. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

