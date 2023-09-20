Colorado Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

