My Personal CFO LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

My Personal CFO LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 103,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 47,433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

