Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $845.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

