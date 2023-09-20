Constitution Capital LLC Purchases 2,470 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 16.3% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045,912 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

PEP stock opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $245.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

