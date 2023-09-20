Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $833,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

