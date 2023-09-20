Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $845.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.68 and its 200-day moving average is $221.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

