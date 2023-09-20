Constitution Capital LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.81. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $313.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.43.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,384,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

