Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $266.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $845.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.68 and its 200-day moving average is $221.81.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

