Keel Point LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keel Point LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $178.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $245.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.