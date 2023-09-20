Short Interest in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Drops By 11.8%

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $264.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.13. The company has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

