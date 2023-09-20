Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 122.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.9%.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

