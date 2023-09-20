Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $305.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.54 and its 200-day moving average is $261.65. The company has a market cap of $784.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,457 shares of company stock worth $12,273,577 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.