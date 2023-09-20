Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $6,214,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $201.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.22. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $194.05 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

